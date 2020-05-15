Tobam Reduces Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Tobam reduced its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty comprises 1.8% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tobam owned about 0.23% of Ulta Beauty worth $22,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $426,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.45. 1,121,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $368.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.13. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $242.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.65.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

