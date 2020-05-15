Tobam Sells 109,658 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Tobam lessened its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 391,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 109,658 shares during the quarter. Eversource Energy comprises 2.4% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tobam owned approximately 0.12% of Eversource Energy worth $30,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ES. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,425,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,379,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,208,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,548,963,000 after purchasing an additional 893,951 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,049,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,365,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882,982 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,467,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052,069 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,372,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,166,000 after acquiring an additional 269,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $76.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,740,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,020. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.36. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.08.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

