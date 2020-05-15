Tobam Sells 118,035 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Tobam decreased its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118,035 shares during the quarter. Newmont Goldcorp comprises approximately 4.1% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tobam owned about 0.14% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $51,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEM stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $67.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,414,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,966,088. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $68.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.96. The stock has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEM. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $72,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,177.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $221,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 304,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,276,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,492,212 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

