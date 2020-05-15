Tobam Sells 12,944 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Tobam lowered its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,944 shares during the quarter. J M Smucker makes up about 2.8% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tobam owned 0.28% of J M Smucker worth $35,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in J M Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,163,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,203,000 after purchasing an additional 20,456 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,383,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J M Smucker from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.69.

Shares of SJM stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $114.73. 1,914,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.16. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $128.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.01 and its 200 day moving average is $108.14.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

