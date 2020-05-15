Tobam Sells 13,703 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Tobam decreased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,703 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 1.9% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tobam owned approximately 0.13% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $24,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $39.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $971.75. 851,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,166. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $974.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $785.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $800.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total value of $306,379,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 936 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $842,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 367,457 shares of company stock worth $323,342,210. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $822.38 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $790.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $602.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $840.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

