Tobam Sells 27,118 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Tobam reduced its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 252,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,118 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage accounts for 1.9% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $24,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 753.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $131.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,850. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 34.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,298 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $183,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,840,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $81,350.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,707.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,323 shares of company stock worth $16,038,660 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

