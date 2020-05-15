Tobam Sells 55,402 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Tobam lowered its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,402 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned approximately 0.15% of Ventas worth $14,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Ventas by 438.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.97. 4,906,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,487,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.93. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.79.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

