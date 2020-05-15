TOP Achieves Market Cap of $5.46 Million (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TOP has a market capitalization of $5.46 million and $54,856.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.66 or 0.02013537 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00084775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00168487 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00039175 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000158 BTC.

TOP Token Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,119,429,434 tokens. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

