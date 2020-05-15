Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Position Lifted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $113,249,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 10,412.9% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 906,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,706,000 after buying an additional 897,901 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,945,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,405,000 after buying an additional 622,515 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $1,350,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $807,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,186,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,432 shares of company stock worth $27,936,293. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $4.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.05. 1,262,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.11. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

