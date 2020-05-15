Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 725 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,015% compared to the average volume of 65 call options.

Shares of VSAT traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 1.18. ViaSat has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $97.31.

Get ViaSat alerts:

In other news, COO Richard A. Baldridge purchased 27,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,469,901.00. Also, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 109,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $3,332,624.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ViaSat by 88.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ViaSat during the first quarter worth $318,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ViaSat by 3.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ViaSat by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,380,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ViaSat by 3,888.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VSAT shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ViaSat from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ViaSat from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.