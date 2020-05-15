TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC remained flat at $$0.39 during trading on Friday. 890,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,858. TransEnterix has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $25.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Andrea Biffi acquired 151,219 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $187,511.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 199,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,675.12.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

