Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Trevi Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,177. Trevi Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 million and a PE ratio of -1.60.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Trevi Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

