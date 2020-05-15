Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 279.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 25,025 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO remained flat at $$51.68 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,243. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.93. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $51.99.

