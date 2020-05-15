Trustcore Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.33.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.94. The stock had a trading volume of 109,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,113. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

