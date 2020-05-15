Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.1% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 35,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.75. 916,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,643,826. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.44. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

