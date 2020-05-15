Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $893,000 Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,399 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,226,000 after buying an additional 64,956 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after buying an additional 12,566 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,297,000 after buying an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 317,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,781,000 after buying an additional 60,179 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $173.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,683,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,483. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.