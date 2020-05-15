Trustcore Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 517.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 105,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 88,301 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 415.4% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 87,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 689,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,921,000 after acquiring an additional 30,473 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.64. The company had a trading volume of 329,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,723,867. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

