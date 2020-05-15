Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,714 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 117,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Elefante Mark B grew its holdings in Chevron by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gardiner Nancy B grew its holdings in Chevron by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 4,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in Chevron by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 3,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.05.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.16. 9,994,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,882,516. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.24 and a 200-day moving average of $103.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

