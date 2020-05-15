Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 23,847 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,847 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $34.86. 17,231,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,043,389. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.13.

