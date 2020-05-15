Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 292 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11,855.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 59,633 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 104,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 95,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 97,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the period.

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $55.36. The stock had a trading volume of 15,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,717. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.46. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $63.47.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

