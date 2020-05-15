Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 440 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

PFE stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.76. The company had a trading volume of 23,996,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,666,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.83.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

