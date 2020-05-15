UBS Group Downgrades WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) to Neutral

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MRWSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get WM MORRISON SUP/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:MRWSY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,753. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.13. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.