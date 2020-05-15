United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 88.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,190 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 843.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 46,484 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 828.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $3,348,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.03. 3,979,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,129,899. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.65. The company has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

