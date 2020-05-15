UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.77.

UNH traded up $12.59 on Thursday, hitting $290.59. 4,397,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,482,589. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.30.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,637 shares of company stock worth $20,783,413 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

