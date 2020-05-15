Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Increased by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Private Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $21,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.15. 626,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,164. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $202.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.21.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.