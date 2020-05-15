Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned about 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $13,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,494,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,955. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.00. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $94.86.

