Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 878.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,998 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $101.28. 9,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,269. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.87 and a 200-day moving average of $105.82. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.64 and a fifty-two week high of $118.49.

