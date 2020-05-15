Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Miller Investment Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Miller Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.4% of Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,913,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,475,000 after purchasing an additional 175,752 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,306,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,258,000 after purchasing an additional 623,899 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,628,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,631,000 after purchasing an additional 59,773 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,599,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,543,000 after purchasing an additional 124,806 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,243,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,697,000 after purchasing an additional 248,488 shares during the period.

VO traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $147.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,246. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

