Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,073,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,768,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,773,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,529,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,285 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,987,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,017,000 after buying an additional 1,244,243 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,155,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,463,000 after buying an additional 750,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,201,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,371,000 after buying an additional 448,118 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

VMBS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.53. 630,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,170. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $54.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.