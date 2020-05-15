Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $169,856,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.26. 29,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,235. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $170.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.08 and its 200-day moving average is $149.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.