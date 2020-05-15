Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 35,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 148,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.04. 3,354,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,874,193. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.28. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

