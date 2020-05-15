Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 67.65% and a negative return on equity of 491.66%.

VERO traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,471. Venus Concept has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $112.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.