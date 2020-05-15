Veritas Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 618,000 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 618,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,294,000. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.2% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $44.00. 19,638,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The stock has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

