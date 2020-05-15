Warren D. Fix Acquires 1,000 Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Stock

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Director Warren D. Fix acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $23,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,866.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of HTA stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.48 and a beta of 0.57. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $34.22.
Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 97.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the first quarter worth about $35,000.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.
Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.
