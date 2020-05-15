WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires Shares of 209,843 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 209,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,876,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,895,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,877,153,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,698,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.13.

TFC traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,403,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,642,102. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

