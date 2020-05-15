WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.2% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $26,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.68. 17,141,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,301,574. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The firm has a market cap of $518.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

