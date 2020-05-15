WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,591.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 465,509 shares of company stock valued at $30,945,946. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $17.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,373.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,420. The firm has a market cap of $921.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,243.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,327.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.