WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 1.2% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $24,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dillon & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $889,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 486.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $229.58. 2,246,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,031. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $260.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. New Street Research raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $488,407.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,589.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,392 shares of company stock worth $3,343,752. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

