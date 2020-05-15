WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $12.55 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $166.65 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.93.

DE traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,648,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,263. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.56. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.