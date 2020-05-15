WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $21.76 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,008 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 12,113 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.0% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $21,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,441,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,710,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.09.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.