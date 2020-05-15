WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $31.38 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,204 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.5% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $31,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,092 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,219,000 after purchasing an additional 474,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,594,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,277,000 after purchasing an additional 195,427 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,985,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,209,000 after purchasing an additional 272,208 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.95. The company had a trading volume of 20,288,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069,241. The company has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Cowen raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

