WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $7.66 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,364,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,693,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,077 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,571,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,742,000 after acquiring an additional 459,388 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,119,000 after buying an additional 3,035,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,919,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $986,293,000 after buying an additional 442,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $78.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,694,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,831. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.96. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.