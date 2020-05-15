WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,277 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 27,277 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 710.5% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,667 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,168.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 over the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA stock traded up $18.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $339.63. The stock had a trading volume of 24,639,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,252,539. The company has a market cap of $208.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.14, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.68. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $326.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.79.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.