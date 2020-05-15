WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 778 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,573 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,762,334,000 after purchasing an additional 762,963 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,343,894,000 after purchasing an additional 113,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,926,876,000 after purchasing an additional 339,641 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 227,958 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.31.

salesforce.com stock traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,672,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,117,617. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 856.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.83.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.35, for a total transaction of $2,067,962.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,034 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,921.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.45, for a total transaction of $1,904,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,748 shares of company stock worth $65,459,108 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

