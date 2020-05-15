WASHINGTON TRUST Co Reduces Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 5.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 446.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Accenture by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 456,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,457,000 after acquiring an additional 39,958 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,672,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE:ACN traded up $3.89 on Friday, reaching $183.88. 3,630,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,590. The company has a market capitalization of $113.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $216.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.49.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. Accenture’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $208,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $999,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.