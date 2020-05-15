WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 17,574 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 907,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,574 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $39,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,745,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,045,000 after buying an additional 2,545,116 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,737,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,220,000 after buying an additional 1,198,115 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11,384.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,030,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,208 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,237,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,923,000 after purchasing an additional 793,883 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,245,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,163. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

