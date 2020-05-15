WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 5,464 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $920,496,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Booking by 369.9% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 163,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,682,000 after purchasing an additional 128,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,864,326,000 after purchasing an additional 95,575 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 345,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,309,000 after purchasing an additional 95,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,856,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,250.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,775.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,730.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,384.31. 604,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,178. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,378.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,756.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by ($2.35). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 36.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

