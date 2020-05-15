WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 812 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 520.2% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $632,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 10,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.67.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.25. 2,646,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.38. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

