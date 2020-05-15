WASHINGTON TRUST Co Takes Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,775 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,071 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $9.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $365.30. 2,611,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,504,801. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $171.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $332.80 and a 200 day moving average of $328.20.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.54.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

