WASHINGTON TRUST Co Trims Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,620 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $299.21. 4,541,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.73. The company has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $233.05 and a 1-year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $328.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cleveland Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.